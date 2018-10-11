Boulder police searching for suspect after sexual assault at stripclub

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department said it is investigating a sexual assault that happened at a stripclub last month.

On Sept. 16, a woman working at Nitro Club on Pearl Street was assaulted by a male patron, BPD said.

Police described the suspect as a slightly overweight white male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has brown hair and was wearing a green T-shirt and ball cap during the incident.

Police sent media still photos from Nitro’s surveillance cameras of the alleged assaulter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ross Richart at 303-441-1833. Anonymous tips can also be made to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest and filing of charges.