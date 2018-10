× Aurora police issue alert about attempted child abduction

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police put out an alert about someone who tried to abduct a child Thursday night.

it happened near East Exposition Avenue and South Nome Street just west of I-225.

Police gave the following description for the suspect:

White man, skinny

39 years old

Large black coat with a hood

Investigators said the victim was safe

They asked anyone who sees anything suspicious to call them.