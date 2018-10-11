Aspire Fitness locations continue to close, warrant shows failure to pay taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- There are more closures for an area fitness chain. The Problem Solvers first told you about Aspire Fitness abruptly closing its Westminster location a few weeks ago.

Members and even employees went to the gym one day, and the next it was shut down. Now, even more locations are closed. We finally have some answers as to why the chain suddenly closed. It was seized for failure to pay taxes. A warrant shows the company hasn't paid their fair share since 2016.

“Nobody told me anything, I just walked up and this is what I saw," gym member Kimberly Christian said.

“I came here to cancel my membership because they closed the gym that I was at, down on Parker and Chambers," another member, Claire Forland said.

Claire Forland's normal Aspire Fitness location was closed. An email shows the company telling Forland to stop by the second Aurora location so he could cancel his membership and stop charges to his account. Forland arrived to find the second Aurora location closed too.

"Frustration," Kimberly Christian said.

Members, one after the other, walked up to the Aurora location with the same problem.

Christian said, “I paid like $250, something like that, for a year.”

While members can't get their money back, employees can't get their money at all.

“I quit because my check was short and I was lied to," a former employee Jayme Williams said. “They said that I sent in the wrong hours when I had an email showing that I sent in the correct hours.”

After the FOX31 Problem Solvers couldn't get anyone on the phone, we headed to the open Aspire Fitness location in Littleton. The door was open, but no employees were inside.

“Looks like everything’s circling the drain for Aspire Fitness," another member said.