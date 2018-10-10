× Wolf Creek Ski Area to open Saturday, says it will be first in nation

DENVER — Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado announced it intends to be the first ski area in the country to open this season.

A spokesperson says the storm this week blanketed the ski area with 20 inches of snow, so it has an all natural settled base of 14 inches at midway.

“This weekend Saturday, October 13th and Sunday, October 14th, Wolf Creek will open with Treasure, Bonanza and Nova Lifts operating. This is Wolf Creek’s second earliest opening ever and the first ski area in the country to open this season,” a statement from the ski area said.

The lifts will be running weekends only until conditions allow full-time operation.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with very early season conditions and obstacles.

A lift ticket for just the Nova lift is $29 for adults, seniors and children. Access to all three lifts will cost $50 for adults, $33 for seniors and $27 for children.