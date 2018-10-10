× Victim’s name matches tattoo on accused pedophile

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — New documents, exclusively obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, show a Jefferson County group home leader, arrested for molesting at-risk youth under his supervision, had tattoos inked into his arm with the name or names of at least one of his alleged victims.

Affidavits show 55-year-old William Wayne Sexton sits in jail facing at least ten felony counts of sex assault, including charges related to sex assault by a person in a position of trust with children under the age of 15.

When Sexton was booked into the Jefferson County detention center, jailers noted his tattoos: a horoscope sign of Gemini, and the singular, first names of four people, all male oriented.

Lakewood Police documents show one of those names is the same name as a witness who stepped forward to testify Sexton raped him repeatedly while at a state-funded group home called Bridgeway. Records show Sexton was also attempting to become that alleged victim’s “legal guardian.”

It appears that at least two more of the first names match the first names of other youth placed under Sexton’s care, according to those familiar with this widening criminal investigation.

The Bridgeway Group Home is located in Lakewood and run by a non-profit listed as “Savio House.”

Savio House has six-figure contracts with the Colorado Department of Human Services, Jefferson County and Denver social services, and other government agencies; those contracts add up to around $13 million, according to tax records obtained by FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Savio House touts on its website they are an organization which helps youth recover from crime, abuse and drug-addiction.

FOX31 Problem Solvers chose to not publish the first names on Sexton’s tattoos in order to avoid the potential of identifying alleged teenage victims of assault.

The FOX31 investigative team requested copies of pictures of Sexton’s tattoos, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office informed us that it did not take any. When we asked why there was no record of those images, FOX31 was told “sometimes we do (photograph tattoos) and sometimes we don’t.”

FOX31 also confirmed Wednesday Sexton has no state professional license of any kind.

The only job experience we could find was that Sexton worked at a grocery store and at Long John Silver’s and Arby’s fast food restaurants prior to being hired by Savio House to run an at-risk youth group home.

Savio House administrators told FOX31 the organization is fully cooperating with authorities.

Administrators of the State of Colorado and Jefferson County departments of human services, which had multiple employees in charge of overseeing the welfare of the teenage boys staying inside Bridgeway, have not responded to repeated requests for comment and more information.