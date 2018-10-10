× Top Democrats call on fellow lawmaker to resign after arrests come to light

DENVER — Top Democrats at the Colorado Capitol are calling on a fellow lawmaker to resign.

Rep. Jovan Melton (D) was arrested in 1999 and again in 2008 regarding incidents involving two separate girlfriends. The 2008 incident was dismissed. Melton plead guilty to harassment in the 1999 incident.

The arrests were first reported by the Denver Post.

In an interview with the Post, Melton has apologized but said he never acted violently toward any of the women.

Still House Speaker Crisanta Duran, Majority Leader KC Becker and Assistant Minority Leader KC Becker are all calling on their fellow Democrat to resign.

“The Denver Post story is deeply disturbing and very serious. We have spoken with Rep. Melton privately and encouraged him to resign.

“Ultimately it is Rep. Melton’s decision whether to step down. We recognize that the criminal justice system has not worked for far too many people of color and survivors. People should not necessarily be precluded from running for office because they have issues in their past. But we urge him to consider the seriousness of the story and the impact on the people of his district and on the public confidence in the legislature.”

Melton has not responded to requests after Democratic leaders released their statement.

This is a developing story.