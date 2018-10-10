Scott Ostrem pleads guilty in Thornton Walmart shooting, avoids death penalty

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of shooting and killing three people at a Thornton Walmart last November has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. In striking this deal with prosecutors, Scott Ostrem will avoid the death penalty.

Pamela Marques, 52; Carlos Moreno, 66; and Victor Vasquez, 26 were killed in the shooting.

In addition to the three murder charges, Ostrem pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and deadly use of a firearm.

In all, Ostrem faced six first-degree murder charges and 30 attempted murder charges.

In August, Ostrem’s legal team entered a not-guilty plea. At the time, the judge denied Ostrem’s attorneys’ effort to postpone the trial in order to file a mental illness or insanity plea. Ostrem’s trial had been scheduled for January 2019.

In a hearing this summer, prosecutors said Ostrem went to a shooting range, Colorado Clays Shooting Park, the afternoon of the shooting and fired more than two dozen shots at a target.

They also said Ostrem was wearing the same clothes seen on the shooter in surveillance video from the Walmart.

During that hearing, Ostrem’s defense attorneys did not question the video, but rather statements from some of the witnesses whose descriptions of the shooter varied. Some told police the shooter had red hair, was Hispanic, had a mustache or wore glasses.

In April, Ostrem was determined mentally competent to stand trial.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m.