Snow, cold temperatures likely on Broncos Sunday

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another snowstorm aimed to hit Colorado late Saturday night through Sunday.

This storm has a potential to bring temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s to the Front Range along with accumulating snowfall.

Below is a snapshot of what Futurecast looks like at 2 p.m. on Sunday….right around the start time of the Denver Broncos game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Blue is indicating snowfall and pink indicates a rain/snow mix.

For those of you planning to go to the game on Sunday, dressing warm will be the key. This could be the coldest day of the season so far and with some wind and snow mixed in, it will feel even colder.

It is too far out to know exact snowfall totals at this time but all of our computer models at this point are in agreement for potential accumulating snow in metro Denver.

This storm system is still several days away so a lot can still change but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep a close eye on it and let you know about any updates.

