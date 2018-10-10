Silverton gets socked with snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVERTON — Parts of San Juan County in the southwest corner of Colorado have been getting socked with snow this week. It’s good news for those communities, given the drought situation they’ve been dealing with since last season.

The town of Silverton looked more like a winter wonderland on Wednesday, as another fast moving snowstorm moved into the area dumping several inches.

Silverton Mountain ski area typically sees 400” of snow during a normal season, but last year it only reported 165”.

The snowfall this week has been a blessing for area residents.

“For the morale here after such a bad summer and winter, this is the greatest thing ever. Just listening to people talking at breakfast this morning, everyone’s spirits are just high right now,” said JP, a Silverton resident.

The southwest pocket of Colorado, including Silverton, is currently listed as having ‘exceptional’ drought — which is considered the worst in our state.