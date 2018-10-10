× Santiago’s Breakfast Burrito Day

Denver Celebrates its 2nd Annual “Santiago’s Breakfast Burrito Day,” Held on Oct. 13

Proclaimed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurants

To commemorate Breakfast Burrito Day, its heritage, and its legacy in local communities, Santiago’s is throwing back its price for breakfast burritos on Oct. 13, to the same $1.25 price as when the local, family-owned business first opened its doors in 1991. Also on Breakfast Burrito Day, each of the 28 Santiago’s locations will serve breakfast burritos all-day long, from opening until closing.

Customers are limited to five breakfast burritos per order at the throw-back price, and orders will include breakfast burritos with chile, as well as with or without cheese – but no substitutions or add-ons will be available at the throw-back price that day. Memorabilia and giveaways will feature Breakfast Burrito Day shirts, water bottles and stickers, distributed to customers throughout the day.