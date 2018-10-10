President Trump endorses Walker Stapleton for governor

DENVER — President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Walker Stapleton for governor of Colorado.

“Walker Stapleton is running as the highly respected Republican Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Colorado. His credentials and talents are impeccable. He has my complete and total Endorsement!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Stapleton, a Republican and the state treasurer, is running against Democrat Jared Polis, who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District.

The endorsement comes less than four weeks before the midterm elections on Nov. 6 and recent polls showing Polis with a healthy lead.

A poll earlier this month by Magellan Strategies and Keating Research had Polis up 7 percentage points.

A Kaiser Family Foundation and Colorado health Foundation poll done in August and September but released Wednesday had Polis up 11 percentage points.

The Trump endorsement comes one day after it was announced Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign for Polis in Boulder and Fort Collins later this month.