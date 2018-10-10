Police look for suspect who woman says kidnapped her near CU Boulder campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Boulder police are looking for an armed kidnapper who attacked a woman near the CU campus.

A CU Boulder student was kidnapped late last week off campus.

She tells us she was walking alone, when she was attacked and thrown into a car.

She fought back, and remained calm.

That student said, "Then he (the attacker) showed me his gun and just said to let me do what I want to ... and you can leave and I just kept saying your not going to ruin my life, your not going to do this to me."

A few days later, a group of women were approached by several men in a car.

When the women refused their advances, they displayed a gun.

The incidents took place less than a mile from each other near University Hill.

Boulder police said the incidents could be connected.

Investigators are hoping a sketch of the suspect in the kidnapping case will help them make an arrest.

Detectives are also providing a photo of a car similar to the one used in the second incident involving the women.

The suspects involved in the kidnapping are described as white males 18 to 22.

The driver had shoulder length blonde curly hair.

If you have any information, your asked to call Boulder police.