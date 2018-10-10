The Melting Pot in Littleton really gets into the Halloween Spirit for the month of October! Come in costume and get $10 off this month. You can also take part in FUN-due for the family on Saturdays and Sundays for $45 for adults and kids under 12 are free. Or you can book a Wine Dinner and proceeds go to CO Firefighter Calendar to raise money for Children's Hospital Burn Camp. So many reasons to come and check out the haunted past of The Melting Pot in Littleton. For reservations, call 303-794-5666AlertMe
Paula’s Picks: The Melting Pot Littleton – Halloween FUN-due & Wicked Wine Dinners
-
Paula’s Picks Deal: Del Frisco’s Grille $50 Gift Card for Only $25!
-
Paula’s Picks: Willamette Valley Wines – Pinot in the City Denver
-
Paula’s Picks- Pizzeria Locale – Bookworm BOGO Today & Sweepstakes for Free Pizza for a Year
-
Royal Visit to Rockies – Norwegian Celebrates One Year in Denver with Special Fares to London
-
Paula’s Picks: Ocean Prime Honored by Wine Spectator
-
-
Paula’s Picks – Beer vs. Wine – The Palm Denver
-
Paula’s Picks: Avelina Creates 3-Course Meal for World Veggie Day
-
Paula’s Picks: Get 5 Full Service Car Washes + Protectant Packages for Only $44.95!
-
Today’s Deal: $22.50 Gets You A $45 Ticket to “Stroll Breck”
-
Paula’s Picks: SNARF’S – $2 Off Cubano Sandwiches Today!
-
-
Today’s Deal: $20 gift certificate to Cranelli’s Italian Restaurant for just $10!
-
2018 Haunted Attraction Guide
-
Enter to WIN two premium class tickets to London Plus a 3-Night Stay!