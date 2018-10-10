Pages missing from some Colorado ballot issue information guides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's supposed to inform you about the election.

But in some cases the "blue book" is missing pages and that has the campaigns on both sides of several issues angry Wednesday.

The booklet explains both sides of each ballot issue in the November election.

The acting director of the Colorado Legislative Council, Natalie Mullis, sent an email about the snafu to Colorado lawmakers.

"Legislative Council Staff is responsible for distributing the voter information guide to registered voter households, and we take that responsibility seriously. Those who wish to receive a new blue book can email their address to bluebook.ga@state.co.us or call our office at 303-866-3521," the email said.

If your blue book is missing information, you can also see it online here and all county clerks in Colorado have copies available for the public.