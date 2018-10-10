× Man charged with murder in Lakewood crash that killed 25-year-old

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man suspected of causing a crash that killed a 25-year-old woman in Lakewood late last month has been charged. Todd Grudznske, 47, is charged with first-degree murder (extreme indifference) and a number of other significant charges.

About 12:45 p.m. Sept. 30, police responded to the crash involving five vehicles at West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street.

Police said Angela Wimmer, 25, of Lakewood was stopped at a red light in a Mazda at southbound Kipling and Colfax when she was rear-ended by a truck driven by Grudznske at a high rate of speed.

The crash pushed Wimmer’s vehicle into the intersection, where it was struck by other vehicles. Wimmer was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Grudznske faces the following counts:

Attempted second-degree murder (three counts)

Vehicular homicide — DUI

First-degree assault

Attempted first-degree assault (three counts)

Vehicular homicide — reckless

DUI — Fourth or subsequent

Violation of a protection order

Reckless driving

Crime of violence (two counts)

Wimmer’s friends said she was returning from church when the accident happened.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in Wimmer’s memory.

One is to help cover the costs of her funeral. The other is to help fly Wimmer’s roommates to Texas for her funeral.

Grudznske’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated Grudznske was charged with three counts of second-degree murder instead of three counts of attempted second-degree murder based on information provided by the District Attorney’s Office. That information has been corrected.