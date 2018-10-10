Longmont High School on lockout during search for carjacking suspect

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont High School is on lockout Wednesday afternoon after an alleged carjacker crashed a car near the school and fled into the neighborhood.

During a lockout situation, people are not able to leave the school building. A lockout is often implemented when there is a threat nearby — but not inside — a school.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder police responded to a carjacking near the 29th Street Mall shortly before 12 p.m.

The suspect crashed the car at 9th Avenue and Hover Street in Longmont, which is roughly eight blocks southwest of Longmont High School. The suspect then ran off into a neighborhood, LPD said.

Police believe the suspect was armed when the carjacking occurred. No weapon has been recovered from the crashed car.

LPD has set up a perimeter and is searching the area with drones and K-9 units.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.