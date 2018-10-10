Icy roads lead to crashes involving RTD buses on Highway 285

DENVER — Icy roads led to several crashes in the foothills and mountains on Wednesday morning.

In Jefferson County, seven vehicles and two RTD buses were involved in three separate crashes on northbound Highway 285 at Turkey Creek Road near Aspen Park, the Colorado State Patrol said.

There were 30 passengers combined aboard the buses, but no one was injured, the Colorado State Patrol said. One person from a vehicle was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews were working to remove the vehicles involved in the crashes.

In Clear Creek County, eastbound Interstate 70 was closed just before 8 a.m. in Idaho Springs because of a crash involving a semitruck carrying fuel.

The crash at the Central City Parkway exit was cleared and the interstate reopened at 9 a.m.

Roads were expected to remain slick through the day because of subfreezing temperatures and a mixture of mist and snow flurries.