Georgia police called on black man babysitting white kids

MARIETTA, Ga. — A white woman who spotted a black man babysitting two white children called police and then followed them home in Georgia.

WGCL-TV reported Tuesday that the woman stopped Corey Lewis outside a Cobb County Walmart and asked to speak to the kids. He refused, so she called police and followed them to his home.

He said the woman continued to follow him.

“We then left to go get gas, she moved closer and waited there,” said Lewis.

Lewis said the woman followed him all the way home.

An officer arrived and questioned the children, ages 6 and 10, and called their parents, David Parker and Dana Mango. The couple says Lewis is a family friend and their son attends his youth program.

Mango says the officer told her Lewis was questioned because he’s a black man driving around with two white children.

“I said are you saying that because there’s an African American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned and he said I’m sorry ma’am that’s exactly what I’m saying,” Mango said.

Parker and Mango said they don’t believe that the woman was trying to protect their children because they never showed any signs of being in danger.

Parker said he guesses “B-W-B is the new thing, babysitting while black.”