Freeze warning and fog overnight, warmer Thursday ahead

After a cold and snowy few days in Colorado, the winter-like system that has been keeping us cool is finally on its way out.

Snow showers will break apart by midnight tonight leaving dry, cold, and foggy conditions overnight. Temperatures will once again drop to the upper 20s and low 30s with another Freeze Warning in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Fog could lower visibility in spots for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday afternoon will warm to the upper 40s in Denver with a 20 percent chance for scattered rain showers.

Temperatures warm to the upper 40s in Denver tomorrow with a 20% chance of rain #cowx pic.twitter.com/IZ2FYoEdU1 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) October 11, 2018

While the lower elevations see rain tomorrow, there will be snow in the high country. Totals in the central mountains will reach 3 to 8 inches and will bring great moisture to local ski areas.

Friday will be closer to seasonal temperatures with a high temperature of 60 degrees and only a 10 percent chance of rain.

Saturday will be windy with a high of 58 degrees. Another storm system arrives in Colorado late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will drop to the low 30s on Sunday with snow showers through the day. It is still too far out to know how much snowfall at this time but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

