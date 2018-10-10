FORMER ALL-PRO NFL FULL BACK OVIE MUGHELLI’s TAILGATE PARTY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Former All Pro Bowl NFL Veteran & Network TV Football Analyst Shares his Secrets for Having a Good Time Supporting your Team this Fall

Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback for more than a decade in the NFL. The former All-Pro player was known for punishing linebackers, but also for his engaging personality and ability to have fun with his teammates both on and off the field. Mughelli has since taken his big personality to later network TV Sports analyst, but he still finds times to fire up his grill and share his can’t-miss tips for enjoying all the games. Ovie has some tips for some things that can liven up any tailgate or game-watching party.

www.tipsontv.com