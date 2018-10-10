× Flurries possible in Denver as temps stay 30 degrees below average

Unseasonably cold temperatures linger through Wednesday, as highs only make it into the upper 30s. Expect morning and midday flurries, transitioning to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon. Up to 0.5″ of accumulation is expected throughout the Denver metro area. Conditions will dry out overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to start the day on Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. for portions of the high country as 3-8″ of snow will be possible.

Highs on Thursday will be about ten degrees warmer, hitting the upper 40s by the afternoon. Expect a slight chance of a few isolated showers, primarily during the afternoon hours.

Friday will be our dry and warmer day, as highs touch 60 degrees. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the Front Range.

Some changes will return by the weekend as another cold front passes through. Highs will reach the mid-50s on Saturday afternoon as clouds increase. Scattered snow showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Periods of heavy snow will be possible for the second half of our weekend, as highs only make it to the mid-30s.

We’ll start to dry out for the upcoming work week, with a mix of sun and clouds expected both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid-50s, staying about 10 degrees below average.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.