× Denver Fall Home Expo

Who: Nationwide Expos

What: Denver Fall Home Expo

When: Saturday, October 13th (10a – 8p) and Sunday, October 14th (11a – 4p)

Where: The Denver Mart – Pavilion Building (click for map)

Come see the latest in home design, decor, remodeling, and home automation this weekend at the Denver Fall Home Expo. Tickets are $5 for adults and children are free. Enjoy free parking at the Denver Mart and take in all the Denver Fall Home Expo has to offer!

For more information, click here.