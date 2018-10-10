Crockpot Thai meatballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Annie Murlowski, a Denver blogger at RockyMtnBliss.com shows us how to make Thai Meatballs in the Crockpot.

This is a great recipe for making over the weekend and freezing for a quick weeknight dinner or party appetizer. On Rocky Mountain Bliss Annie shares recipes, home decor and travel tips.

Ingredients

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup diced onion

2 tsp fresh cilantro

1 tbs soy sauce [Whole30 use Coconut Aminos]

1 tbs fresh ginger

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 Can Coconut Milk

3 tbs red curry paste

2 lbs ground turkey

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Mix carrots, onion, cilantro, soy sauce, ginger, salt and pepper with ground turkey.

3. Form into 1 inch meat balls and place on foil lined cookie sheet

4. Bake for 30 mins turning halfway through.

5. Add coconut milk and curry paste to crockpot on high. Mix together until combined.

6. Once meatballs are done, add to the crockpot and cook on high until sauce has thickened.

7. Serve on top of rice or cauliflower rice.