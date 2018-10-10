× Choctoberfest

5th Annual Choctoberfest

Saurday, October 13, 2018

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

25690 E, Quincy Ave., Aurora, 14 minutes from Denver​

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

75,000 Chocolate Samples, Wine, Beer, Cider, Chocotinis, Coffee, Chocolate-covered Sculptures of Peyton Manning and Rosco the Golden Retriever, People’s Choice Chocolate Cake Showdown, Chocolate Pudding Eating Contest, Chocolate Aerial Apple Bobbing Contest, Live Polka/50s rock band, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Chocolate Happy Hour!

Admission to the Choctoberfest is only $5. Kids age 4 and under are admitted free of charge. Taste Tickets allow attendees to sample treats during the festival, and cost just $10 for 12 Taste Tickets. Taste Tickets also allow the vendors to get paid for the samples, a main reason the festival is so successful at drawing chocolatiers from around the country