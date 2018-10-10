CDOT stages crash on C470 to remind drivers about dangers of ‘rubbernecking’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was a single car rollover crash near Santa Fe and C-470 this morning. Nobody was hurt, as a matter fact nobody was even in the car.

It was actually a staged car crash by the Colorado Department of transportation . Why? To get "rubberneckers to stop rubbernecking."

It was an eerily realistic seen. Light drizzle, cold temperatures, wet roads. Great conditions for a terrible accident.

Thankfully, this was a training event and not real.

But what is real is 25% of all accidents are secondary crashes, causing one in five of all freeway fatalities.

CDOT says enough is enough, “What this event was today was basically a scenario to show first responder safety, quick clearance, that’s our main goal,“ said Michael Laughlin, CDOT Highway Incident Commander.

When accidents occur and other motorists start to stare and rubberneck, that’s when things can go really bad.

"CSP just lost one last year and the year before that they lost another trooper on the interstate on a minor accident. We also lost one of our own down in Pagosa Springs."

This is the first event of its kind for CDOT, and it’s more for the public then police. their message to all motorists is simple, "Hey, if it’s a minor traffic accident, we’re asking your assistance to move it off to the side of the road.”

Not only is CDOT politely asking, it’s Colorado state law.If there are no drugs or alcohol or major injuries, you need to move your vehicle out of the lane of traffic. "Be safe out there, move your vehicles off to the side of the road,” Laughlin said again.