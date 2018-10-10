× Boulder police searching for armed carjacking suspect

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is searching for a man they believe was involved in an armed carjacking Wednesday.

Police said the incident began shortly before 12 p.m. at a shopping center on the 1700 block of 29th Street in Boulder. A woman had just parked when a man tapped on her window. Unable to hear him, the woman rolled down the window. The suspect then pointed the gun at the woman and told her to get out of the car. The man jumped in and drove off, BPD said.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies later saw the vehicle near 3rd Avenue and Hover Street in Longmont, about 15 miles from where the carjacking took place. When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, its driver eluded them. BPD said the suspect drove a short distance and crashed into another vehicle near 9th Avenue and Hover Street. He then ran away.

The search for the suspect prompted a lockout situation at nearby Longmont High School. It was lifted at 2 p.m.

Authorities used a drone to help them search for the suspect. However, he was not apprehended.

BPD released a sketch of the man. He is described as Hispanic and in his late 20s. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim, athletic build. He may have a small amount of facial hair described as 5 o’clock shadow. He was last seen wearing a black down jacket with a gray hoodie underneath. He was also wearing dark jeans.

The driver of the vehicle into which the suspect crashed was seen by medical personnel but was cleared without any injuries.

Anyone who has information about the case should call Detective Heather Frey: 303-441-3369. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered. The Boulder County case number is 18-5990.