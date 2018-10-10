Agents raid dozens of homes in search of illegal marijuana grows

AURORA, Colo. — Local and federal agents executed more than two dozen search warrants on suspected illegal marijuana grow houses in the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning.

Agents focused on an affluent neighborhood in southeast Aurora near Cherokee Trail High School, in the 4900 block of South Gold Bug Way.

At least 24 homes were raided by hundreds of local, state and federal agents, including from the Drug Enforcement Agency.

An official said the search warrants were related to a black-market marijuana operation in the Tollgate Crossing area.