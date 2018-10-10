2 Your Health – Denver Kidney Walk – Tasty & Healthy Recipe

The Denver Kidney Walk is Saturday, Oct. 14th at Sloans Lake. Registration is FREE but donations and fundraising are encouraged. Today, Executive Chef Chris Jakubiec, from Range, shared a delicious and kidney-healthy recipe.
New Mexico Red Chile Chicken Noodle Soup
3 lbs. chicken drumsticks
¼ cup new mexico red chile powder
3.5 quarts cold water
1 yellow onion, cut in ½” dice
3 medium carrots, peeled and cut in ½” dice
2 celery stalks, cut in ½” dice
Small bundle thyme sprigs (about 10 sprigs, .5 oz), tied with butcher twine
1 bay leaf
2 oz chopped cilantro
2 cups cooked noodles of your preference (using fideo pasta at range)