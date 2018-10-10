2 Your Health – Denver Kidney Walk – Tasty & Healthy Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Denver Kidney Walk is Saturday, Oct. 14th at Sloans Lake. Registration is FREE but donations and fundraising are encouraged. Today, Executive Chef Chris Jakubiec, from Range, shared a delicious and kidney-healthy recipe.

New Mexico Red Chile Chicken Noodle Soup

3 lbs. chicken drumsticks

¼ cup new mexico red chile powder

3.5 quarts cold water

1 yellow onion, cut in ½” dice

3 medium carrots, peeled and cut in ½” dice

2 celery stalks, cut in ½” dice

Small bundle thyme sprigs (about 10 sprigs, .5 oz), tied with butcher twine

1 bay leaf

2 oz chopped cilantro

2 cups cooked noodles of your preference (using fideo pasta at range)