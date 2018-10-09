Truth Check: Stapleton on the attack with misleading claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The Truth Check team continues to look at the candidates and their commercials in the 2018 midterms. Every advertisement that claims something -- we will research and determine if the candidates are actually telling the truth.

You can watch our previous “Truth Check” segments here and you can read our criteria and standards here.

The latest Truth Check involves the an attack on Walker Stapleton, the Republican nominee for Governor. The commercial is Stapleton's first official commercial of the general election.

CLAIM #1

Jared Polis wants a government takeover of healthcare

Exact quote in ad: "Jared Polis wants government to take over healthcare."

Verdict: True

Reason: Jared Polis is a cosponsor of HR 676 "Expanded & Improved Medicare For All Act" in Congress as well as being a long standing supporter of Medicare for All in general.

The Truth Check believes it would amount to a "government takeover of healthcare" because it would expand the government's role in the healthcare process.The Truth Check believes its up to debate whether that would be a good or bad thing -- Democrats believe it would reduce costs, Republicans believe it would hand too much power to the Government.

CLAIM #2

Jared Polis would double income taxes to pay for his Medicare for All plan

Exact quote in ad: "He'd have to double income taxes and that wouldn't even be enough to pay for it."

Verdict: Misleading

Reason: The ad is referring to a Wall Street Journal Article entitled "Even Doubling Taxes Wouldn’t Pay for ‘Medicare for All"

However, that study is based of Bernie Sanders "Medicare for All" Act. Polis is not a cosponsor of that piece of legislation.

Polis' legisation would pay for Medicare for all with the following according to HR 676. No where does it say "double the income tax."

CLAIM #3

Jared Polis energy plan would be a massive tax on energy, impacting families

Exact quote in ad: "Polis' energy plan is really a giant energy tax - that would raise prices on almost everything else."

Verdict: False

Reason: No where does Jared Polis suggest on his website he would get to complete renewable energy in Colorado by 2040 through an increase in taxes.

The campaign cites a study by the conservative Independence Institute that renewable by 2040 would cost over $40 billion essentially in taxes.

The problem with the study is that it assumes Polis would enact mandates - something Polis has said he would not do on twitter.

I'm not sure what you don't understand: The #strawman policy that u attack (a 100% renewable energy portfolio standard) is simply not part of my plan to help us reach 100% renewable energy by 2040 — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) December 14, 2017

The Truth Check believes Polis' "renewable by 2040" plan is really just a goal. However we also believe its false to call it a tax since Polis believes he can get there by providing incentives to companies.