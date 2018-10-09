Time to winterize with first freeze of season moving into Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The first hard freeze of the season means it's time to start getting ready for winter, from plants to tires to sprinklers.

Gardening experts say vegetables will likely not survive the rest of the week. Even if peppers or tomatoes aren't ripe, they should be pulled and can ripen in windowsills.

Experts also say there's still time to drain underground sprinkler systems to prevent pipes from bursting.

A warm September has left the ground warmer than usual, meaning the cold snap moving through Colorado doesn't necessarily mean the end of lawns.

"You really want them for the most part to be shutting down, but keep the water going on anything that is still green and lush, tapering down, but don't just go cold turkey on your lawn," said Luan Akin with Tagawa Gardens.

"If it's green, it needs a little moisture, and if Mother Nature isn't delivering, you need to do it."

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it's also a good week to schedule tire checkups, especially for those traveling to the mountains in the next few weeks.