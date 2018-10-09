× Suspect sought in fatal shooting of 22-year-old Aurora man

AURORA, Colo. — Investigators are still searching for information related to a deadly shooting of a man the day after his 22nd birthday, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of an injury with a weapon just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 2000 block of North Iola Street.

Officers found Miguel Freyre-Vieweg suffering from a head injury. He was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The husband and father died three days later, on Saturday, police said.

Denver Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an increased reward up to $4,000 by calling 720-913-STOP. The Aurora Reward fund is also offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-739-6710. By calling Denver Metro Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward.