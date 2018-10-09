× Suspect in deadly road rage shooting in Westminster will go to trial

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The capital murder case of the man accused of opening fire on a family in Westminster is going to trial.

Jeremy Webster, 23 is set to enter a plea next month. The judge found Tuesday there was sufficient evidence presented during the preliminary hearing.

Webster is accused of pulling the trigger on the family outside of a dentist’s office in June.

Vaughn Bigelow, 13, was killed. His mother Meghan and 7-year-old brother were both critically injured along with another bystander.

Police said Webster shot the family after a road rage incident on Sheridan Boulevard.

The court said at this time no expert testimony was presented to make a finding that Webster’s mental capacity was impaired at the time of the shooting.

He is being held in jail without bond.

Webster will enter his plea during a court appearance November 27.