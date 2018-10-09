Suspect in deadly road rage shooting in Westminster will go to trial
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The capital murder case of the man accused of opening fire on a family in Westminster is going to trial.
Jeremy Webster, 23 is set to enter a plea next month. The judge found Tuesday there was sufficient evidence presented during the preliminary hearing.
Webster is accused of pulling the trigger on the family outside of a dentist’s office in June.
Vaughn Bigelow, 13, was killed. His mother Meghan and 7-year-old brother were both critically injured along with another bystander.
Police said Webster shot the family after a road rage incident on Sheridan Boulevard.
The court said at this time no expert testimony was presented to make a finding that Webster’s mental capacity was impaired at the time of the shooting.
He is being held in jail without bond.
Webster will enter his plea during a court appearance November 27.AlertMe