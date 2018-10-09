State to launch campaign to crack down on drugged driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The state will launch a new campaign Tuesday to crack down on drugged driving.

The campaign, "If you feel different, you drive different," takes aim at how drug-impaired crashes are on the rise in the state and nationally.

Gov. John Hickenlooper will join the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in announcing the campaign.

It will focus on the dangers and consequences of drugged driving.

In July, the Adams County Sheriff's Office had volunteers consume alcohol and marijuana, then got behind a wheel to see the effects.

The results were drivers that used marijuana were slow to respond.

As the first state to legalize recreational marijuana, Colorado has been a leader in the effort against drugged driving.