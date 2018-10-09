Smart Catch: Sustainable seafood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Paul Reilly from Beast+Bottle shows us how to cook with Baramundi.



Ingredients:

-4 Baramundi filets

-salt and pepper

-2Tbs grape seed oil

-1.5 sticks butter

-1/2 cup marinated artichokes (chopped)

-1/4 cup drained capers

-1 lemon (juiced/zested)

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Instructions:

-Season fish with salt and pepper

-Heat oil in pan

-Once pan begins to smoke, place filets down sin-side for 3 min.

-Flip and continue cooking for 3 more min

-Remove fish from the pan

-Add butter and let it brown

-Add in artichokes, lemon and capers

-Add fish to the pan and coat

-Remove fish and top with parsley

Smart Catch is a sustainable seafood program created by chefs for chefs with the purpose of increasing the sustainability of the seafood supply chain. With more than 90 percent of the world's fisheries either fully fished or overfished, preserving marine life to assure stable fishing stocks and promoting sustainably farmed options is more important than ever.