Reward increases for information in Aurora cold case murder

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora Police announced on Tuesday an increased reward for information on the homicide of Miguel Freyre-Vieweg.

Police say the homicide happened on September 28, 2016 around 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Iola Street.

Freyre-Vieweg was shot in the head and died in a hospital three days later. Investigators have not come up with any solid leads in the two years since Freyre-Vieweg was gunned down.

The Denver Metro Crime Stoppers increased reward up to $4,000 and the Aurora Reward Fund is also offering a reward of up to $2,000. Investigators say individuals can remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward.

Freyre-Vieweg’s mom, Dalila Medrano, spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2 News Tuesday night. She says she can’t sleep at night and won’t feel better until she gets answers about what happened to her son.

“Give me the strength I need to keep living and to take care of my kids. It`s time to come forward and tell the truth. Just tell the truth,” she explained.

She says her son left behind a little girl who is four years old today.