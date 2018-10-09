Rain, snow possible next 2 days with cold temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with a rain/snow mix possible and cold temperatures in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Fog is likely each morning and 1 inch or less of snow accumulation on grassy areas. Highs will only reach 40 degrees.

The eastern Plains have a better chance of snow accumulation on Tuesday as a low pressure system tracks north from Lamar.

The mountains can expect a quiet morning, then snow develops midday into the afternoon with 1-2 inches of accumulation. Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s.

On Wednesday, the mountains can expect 2-4 inches of snow as another low pressure system dives into Colorado.

It will be a bit drier and warmer across the Front Range on Thursday and Friday as the mountains stay unsettled.

A strong cold front could arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with accumulating snow possible across the Front Range. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and only in the 30s on Sunday.

