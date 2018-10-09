Nolan Arenado ‘expects’ to remain with Rockies as team faces big decisions in offseason

DENVER – As the Rockies season came to an end on Sunday at Coors Field, the club entered the offseason with a lot of decisions to make – including what to do with four-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Arenado’s two-year, $29 million contract has expired, but the Rockies have control of his 2019 contract because the 27-year-old is eligible for arbitration.

He is expected to be a free agent following next season, if the two sides don’t reach a deal.

“Obviously arbitration is going to come around, and that topic will come up, but I expect to be in Spring Training with the Rockies next year,” Arenado said after Sunday’s loss to the Brewers.

“I love it here. This is a business, though, and things can get a little iffy because of the business side of it. But that being said, I expect to be in Spring Training next year,” Arenado continued.

But if the Rockies don’t come to a multi-year deal, the team has the option to trade him rather than see him potentially leave as a free agent. But Arenado isn’t thinking about that.

“I haven’t really thought about that, honestly,” Arenado said. “I know I expect to be in Spring Training with the Rockies next year.”

Besides the disappointing end, it was a successful year for Arenado and the Rockies.

Colorado is coming off a 91-win season and came close to winning their first National League West title. The club also made the postseason in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history.

As for Arenado, he lead the National League in home runs with 38 and, despite a right shoulder injury in the later part of the year, drove in 110 runs and put up a .297 batting average, .374 on-base percentage and .561 slugging percentage.

The Rockies also face decisions on other key players, including DJ LeMahieu, Carlos Gonzalez and Adam Ottavino.

The team also has an option on Gerardo Parra.