Mexico to play Gold Cup match in Denver in June

DENVER — The Mexican men’s national soccer team will play in Denver on the second day of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June, it was announced Tuesday.

Broncos Stadium at Mile High will play host to the tournament’s second day of Group A matches on June 19. Mexico will be one of the four teams playing in the group.

It was announced in May that Denver would host Gold Cup games next year.

This will be the third time Denver has hosted Gold Cup matches. In 2017, nearly 50,000 people attended a doubleheader. Denver also hosted matches in 2013.

Other Group A games will be played in Pasadena, California (June 15) and Charlotte, North Carolina (June 23).

Six teams have qualified for the Gold Cup: The U.S., Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ten more teams will qualify through the CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers in the coming months.

The U.S. will open defense of the Gold Cup on June 18 in St. Paul, Minnesota. It will play its second match four days later in Cleveland and close Group D play on June 26 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Costa Rica leads Group B and will play at a non-U.S. venue to be announced (June 16), Frisco, Texas (June 20), and Harrison, New Jersey (June 24).

Honduras leads Group C and will play at a non-U.S. venue to be announced (June 17), Houston’s BBVA Compass Stadium (June 21) and Banc of America Stadium in Los Angeles (June 25).

A quarterfinal doubleheader that includes the Group A and Group C winners will be in Houston’s NRG Stadium on June 29, and the other quarterfinals will be in Philadelphia the next day.

The Houston winners meet in a semifinal at Glendale, Arizona, on July 2, and the Philadelphia winners play the next day at Nashville, Tennessee.

CONCACAF announced last month that the final will be at Chicago’s Solider Field on July 7 — the same day as the Women’s World Cup final in Lyon, France, and the Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro. Solider Field also was site of the Gold Cup final in 2007 and 2013.

Fans wanting to attend the Denver games can sign up online for presale offering for any tickets before seats go on sale.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Oct. 23.