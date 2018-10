AURORA, Colo. — Police closed I-225 between east 6th and 17th avenues in both directions while they investigated a possible pipe bomb Tuesday night.

The Adams County bomb squad is assisting Aurora police in this investigation.

#TrafficAlert

There is a full closure on I-225 between E. 6th Ave. and E. 17th Ave. Traffic is being diverted off the highway while police investigate a possible pipe bomb. PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA! We will update here as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ngZg2Z7wBz — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 10, 2018

