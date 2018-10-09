Hurricane Michael: Track the forecast with an interactive map, live blog

The latest on Hurricane Florence (all times local for the East Coast):

2:05 p.m. Tuesday

A search and rescue team from Tennessee has been deployed to Florida ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Michael.

The Memphis Fire Department says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked Tennessee Task Force Type 3 to report to Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle.

The department says a team of 80 firefighters, doctors, engineers and dog handlers departed Tuesday.

The task force will be responsible for wide-area and swift water search and rescue efforts.

At least 120,000 people along the Florida Panhandle were ordered to clear out Tuesday as Hurricane Michael rapidly picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico and closed in with winds of 110 mph (175 kph) and a potential storm surge of 12 feet (3.7 meters).

2 p.m. Tuesday

Forecasters expect Hurricane Michael to grow stronger still as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico on its way to Florida’s Panhandle.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Michael had top sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph). That’s just below the threshold for a “major” hurricane. Michael was moving north at 12 mph (19 kph) and is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and heavy rain to the northeastern Gulf Coast.

Officials in Bay County say they have not seen a rush of evacuees clogging roads inland — and that worries them with just hours left before Michael’s landfall in the Panhandle.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said he’s “not seeing the level of traffic” he would expect when three-quarters of the county’s residents are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall Wednesday in Florida before crossing Georgia and the Carolinas as a weaker storm.

12:40 p.m. Tuesday

The U.S. Geological Service says Hurricane Michael will likely cause beach erosion along three-quarters of the Florida’s Panhandle, wiping away sand right up to the dunes.

The agency says erosion could be even worse in about a fourth of the Panhandle’s white-sand beaches, particularly areas east of the eye, as a storm surge on top of high surf could see waves as high as 16 to 20 feet washing over the top of the protective dune line.

The agency’s research oceanographer Kara Doran says wave heights in the open Gulf of Mexico are expected to reach as high as 40 feet (12 meters). As the storm approaches the coastline, she says this water will flow over a shallow sea bed and “overwhelm the dunes, which are relatively low and narrow.”

In Gulf County beach town Cape San Blas, contractors are pulling out equipment for a long-planned beach renourishment project. Gulf County’s coordinator of the beach project, Warren Yeager, tells the Pensacola News Journal that roadways and sewer lines could wash away.

12:20 p.m. Tuesday

Most gas stations in downtown Tallahassee are out of gas as Hurricane Michael approaches. That includes the Quick ‘N’ Save where owner Harin Desai was boarding up his windows and picking up loose tree branches around the shop. He said Tuesday that he doesn’t expect he’ll get resupplied soon, because stations nearer to interstate highways will get priority.

Desai is also out of water and down to about two dozen bags of ice, and yet there’s still people coming in for last-minute supplies.

That includes 64-year-old Shannon Sullivan, who returned for ice and beer after gassing up and buying water the day before.

Shannon remembers how previous hurricanes knocked out power in Florida’s capital city, so he knows what’s possible with Michael.

He says he expects a lot of trees down and other problems if the hurricane stays on track to hit Tallahassee.

11:40 a.m Tuesday

North Carolina’s governor says he’s afraid Hurricane Michael could slow the recovery for homeowners dealing with wind or flooding from Hurricane Florence.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that Michael isn’t expected to hit his state as hard as Florence did last month, but people shouldn’t let their guard down, even if they’re suffering from cleanup fatigue. He said many houses that suffered roof damage in Florence are still covered in tarps and could be vulnerable to strong wind and rain.

Michael is expected to race across the Carolinas late Wednesday and early Thursday, dumping 2 to 5 inches or more of rainfall. Since the ground remains saturated in places, that could mean flash flooding, and trees in wet ground can topple more easily in high winds.

He said that forecasters aren’t expecting the same kind of major river flooding caused by Florence, and conditions should improve on Friday.

11 a.m. Tuesday

Data from hurricane hunter aircraft flying through Hurricane Michael show the storm is still strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center said Michael had top sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph). That’s just below the threshold for a “major” hurricane, and forecasters say they still expect Michael to get stronger.

Michael was moving north at 12 mph (19 kph). The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Panhandle or Big Bend on Wednesday before crossing Georgia and the Carolinas as a weaker storm.

The storm’s effects will be felt far from the eye of the hurricane. Forecasters said Michael’s storm winds stretched 370 miles (595 kilometers) across, with hurricane-strength winds extending up to 35 miles (55 kilometers) from the center.