Heart challenge spreads across country in honor of Matthew Shepard

DENVER -- This week marks 20 years since the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard. The 21-year-old was killed simply for being gay.

His murder rocked the conscience of the country and changed the way many Americans think about hate crimes. Anti-hate crime advocacy work lives on thanks to a Denver-based foundation that bears Matthew’s name.

The Matthew Shepard Foundation continues its mission to erase hate by marking this anniversary with The Heart Challenge. The awareness effort focuses on teaching moments for children and adults alike. People are encouraged to print hearts, cut them out and write words of kindness before publicly posting them in their communities.

On Denver’s Capitol Hill -- a neighborhood Matthew once called home -- messages of kindness were taped to fence posts on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen a ton of hearts go up all around the country,” said Sara Grossman of the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

The hearts spread kindness and encourage people to love others no matter who they love. The challenge is part of the foundation’s mission to empower people to embrace human dignity.

“I think it’s important to keep [Matthew’s] story alive to keep it relevant-- that it still goes on,” a Capitol Hill resident said.

The foundation’s annual gala is on October 20, 2018. Ticket information can be found here.