Healthy pumpkin spice latte

Posted 9:16 am, October 9, 2018, by

Blair Horton form Holistic Rendezvous shows us how to make a healthy version of a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 soaked dates
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  • 2 tbsps almond butter
  • 1 tbsp ghee or coconut oil
  • 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • salt to taste!
  • date water if needed to thin.

DIRECTIONS:

  • Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth!
  • To make this more liquidy, add in more coconut oil or ghee!
  • To make it thicker you could add in some gelatin!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

8 oz. freshly brewed coffee

1/2 cup milk of choice

3 T pumpkin puree

1 t honey

1/2 t pumpkin pie spice

1/2 t vanilla extract

sprinkle of sea salt

 

Optional:

Collagen

MCT oil

AlertMe