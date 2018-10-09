Healthy pumpkin spice latte

Blair Horton form Holistic Rendezvous shows us how to make a healthy version of a Pumpkin Spice Latte.
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 soaked dates
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 2 tbsps almond butter
- 1 tbsp ghee or coconut oil
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- salt to taste!
- date water if needed to thin.
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth!
- To make this more liquidy, add in more coconut oil or ghee!
- To make it thicker you could add in some gelatin!
Pumpkin Spice Latte
8 oz. freshly brewed coffee
1/2 cup milk of choice
3 T pumpkin puree
1 t honey
1/2 t pumpkin pie spice
1/2 t vanilla extract
sprinkle of sea salt
Optional:
Collagen
MCT oilAlertMe