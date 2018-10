Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire's Getting Faster, But You Can Get Ahead

When a fire ignites, there's no time to act. Take these fire safety and prevention steps today and you'll sleep easier at night.

The Close Your Door safety initiative comes as the result of over 10 years of research by the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI). After proving that a closed door could potentially save lives in a fire, UL FSRI has committed to share this finding with the world.

