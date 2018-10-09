Fatal crash in Franktown leaves 1 dead

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — One person was killed in a fatal car crash in Douglas County on Tuesday.

The Colorado State Patrol confirms that a call reporting the crash came in just before noon.

Initial reports indicate two vehicles were involved in the crash at Highway 83 and Highway 86 in Franktown.

One person was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol did not provide details regarding the number of people involved or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

