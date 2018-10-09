× Eaglecrest HS principal, athletic director on leave over football rules violations

AURORA, Colo. — The principal and athletic director at Eaglecrest High School have both been placed on administrative leave as sanctions have been issued for football rules violations.

“The Colorado High School Activities Association, also known as CHSAA, is imposing sanctions against the school for allowing an ineligible player on the Eaglecrest football team to play in two varsity and two JV games last season. Principal [Gwen] Hansen-Vigil and Athletic Director Vincent Orlando were made aware of this information last year and chose not to take action,” a letter to parents from Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Siegfried said Tuesday.

The superintendent said he was made aware of the rules violations last week and put the two administrators on leave at that time.

Eaglecrest played in the state 5A football championship game last season but lost to Pomona.

The coach from last year, Mike Schmidt, resigned earlier this season. He cited unsafe conditions for players as the reason.

CHSAA is imposing the following sanctions on Eaglecrest according to the superintendent’s letter:

Principal Hansen-Vigil is restricted from overseeing all CHSAA-related athletics and activities at Eaglecrest High School for one year.

Four Eaglecrest games from last season – two varsity and two JV – will be forfeited

Athletic Director Orlando will be placed on probation for one year and is not allowed to serve on CHSAA-related boards for four years

All CHSAA-related athletics and activities at Eaglecrest High School will be on probation for one year, meaning there will be increased scrutiny of athletics and activities at the school and more serious penalties for any new violations

Former Eaglecrest football coach Mike Schmidt will be placed on restriction and is not allowed to participate in CHSAA-related activities

You can read the full letter here.