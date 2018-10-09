Dispensary chain rewards customers registered to vote

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder-based dispensary chain is offering customers a stinky reason to get involved in the upcoming midterm elections.

Five Terrapin Care Station stores across Colorado will offer a 10 percent discount on purchased products if customers show proof of voter registration.

The company’s founder said that current “political leanings may be polarized but everyone should agree that at its core, election participation is critical to a sound democracy.”

Cannabis legalization remains a hot political topic both locally and at the federal level.

The discount is currently running ahead of when ballots should begin being mailed to voters on Oct. 15. and will be offered through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The deadline to register online and by mail in Colorado is Monday, Oct. 29.

The deadline to register to vote in person is Nov. 6, meaning people can register and vote on Election Day in Colorado.