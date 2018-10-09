Coldest weather in six months to continue Wednesday

DENVER — Temperatures struggled to reach near 40 degrees Tuesday afternoon making the day the coldest in nearly six months.

The cloud cover and occasional rain/snow will continue throughout the evening and night. However, heavy areas of snow will continue on the eastern plains and in pockets of the mountains.

Atop Pikes Peak at the moment. Nice! pic.twitter.com/jFChyjls2e — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 9, 2018

The bigger story for the metro area is the cold. Lows overnight will again approach a freeze and hard freeze for many.

Another chilly night for the Front Range. Forecast lows shown for Wednesday morning:#cowx pic.twitter.com/cLBaiYr9WT — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 9, 2018

Don’t expect much change to the temperatures Wednesday, although there is a higher chance of snowfall in the midday.

Not much difference from Tuesday's weather to Wednesday's. Tomorrow's hourly planner: #cowx pic.twitter.com/JzeukG7RKY — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 9, 2018

That batch of snow, potentially hitting the city, will arrive from the mountains where it will be heavy. What snow falls over Denver may be able to bring some minor accumulation to grassy areas. Heavier accumulation will be in the mountains and plains.

Denver continues to be mostly surrounded by snow. Another chance for the city to see heavier snowfall, compared to the current light stuff, will be midday Wednesday. Snowfall accumulation through Wednesday afternoon is shown:#cowx pic.twitter.com/4z0DwO8TrB — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 9, 2018

Beyond this additional chilly and ‘snowy’ day, Denver does warm some for the rest of the week and start of the weekend. You do need to watch for updates on the storm coming through Sunday as there will be colder air and heavier snow – potentially.

Temperatures are about to rebound a bit, but I'm tracking a system with cold air and additional snow for Sunday. Denver's weekly planner is shown:#cowx pic.twitter.com/jvpfE1LJMH — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 9, 2018

