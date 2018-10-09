Clearing up confusion about Colorado’s traction laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like it or not, we are already seeing icy roads in some parts of Colorado, and many drivers have misconceptions about Colorado's traction laws.

Many believe drivers don't need chains on their vehicles if they have snow tires or 4-wheel drive. That's not necessarily true.

There are actually 2 main laws that apply to drivers in Colorado.

Colorado's traction law is often in effect when we see winter weather. Under that law, no chains are needed if you have snow tires, 4-wheel drive, or all wheel drive if you have at 1/8 inch tread on your tires.

However, none of that applies if Colorado's passenger vehicle chain law is in effect. Under the passenger vehicle chain law, all vehicles need chains, even if you have snow tires or 4 wheel drive.

"Traction law is usually when it starts to snow and there's some accumulation on the roadways, explained Stacia Sellers, a spokesperson for CDOT.

"So this is where the road is completely horrible, if you want to think of it like that. We have our plows out there and they're having a difficult time keeping up," added Sellers.

In 2016, the passenger vehicle chain law was implemented only twice in Colorado. It never took effect in 2017.

"It is pretty rare," said Sellers.

By comparison, the traction law was in effect around 140 times in Colorado in 2016, and around 130 times in 2017.

However, many drivers don't know the differences between the two laws, which is why CDOT is working to refine the language surrounding them.

"It is definitely confusing. We are fully aware of that," said Sellers.