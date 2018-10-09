× Boulder police officers investigate two incidents involving a gun on University Hill

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are investigating two incidents involving a gun on University Hill.

The first incident happened October 4 when a woman left a party shortly before midnight and was walking near 20th and Mariposa Avenue.

“A person came up behind the female, choked her and forced her into the backseat of a white vehicle similar to a Subaru SUV. A man in the backseat displayed a handgun in his waistband and said, “just let me do what I want,” Boulder police said Tuesday night.

Police said the suspects heard what sounded like sirens and let the woman go after about 10 minutes of driving around.

There were three suspects in the vehicle. The two suspects in the front seat are described as white males between the age of 18 and 22. The driver had shoulder length blonde curly hair. A composite of the suspect in the backseat was obtained Tuesday evening.

A second incident happened October 6 when a group of four to five women left a party and were walking on 11th Street just past Pennsylvania Avenue.

“A vehicle pulled up to the group and the front seat passenger asked them where they were going because they were coming with them. When the girls told them to leave them alone, the front seat passenger displayed a handgun and racked the slide. The vehicle then drove off northbound on 11th Street,” Boulder police said Tuesday.

There were three to four suspects in the vehicle.

The front seat passenger is described as a white male, in his early to mid-20s with dark hair. An image of a vehicle similar to the one involved in this incident appears on the right.

Boulder police have increased patrols in the University Hill area.

Anyone with information can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.