Body found in Mississippi river ID’d as Colorado Springs airman

BILOXI, Miss. — A coroner in Mississippi says a body found in the Tchoutacabouffa River near Biloxi has been identified as an active duty airman.

WLOX-TV reports Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the body as 31-year-old Luis Cisneros-Godinez of Colorado Springs.

Hargrove says authorities responded Saturday to a report of a possible drowning and found Cisneros-Godinez.

The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base announced the death of an airman the next day but withheld the airman’s identity.

Hargrove says the announcement referred to Cisneros-Godinez.

Authorities haven’t yet released the cause of death. An investigation is ongoing.